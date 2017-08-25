Prosecute SSNIT Officials - IMANI Ghana

Related Stories Policy Think Tank, Imani Ghana is asking government to investigate and prosecute officials who are involved in the 72 million dollars SSNIT software.



There has been some "chop chop" in the contract by our investigation which needs serious government enquiry.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Vice President of Imani Ghana, Selorm Bratie explained that there should be an enquiry into the SSNIT software because to them, the amount involved is too much.



"Before the purchase of this software by SSNIT, Imani Ghana blew cover on the amount but nothing was done by the then government and the board of directors.



"We are however urging government to allow the relevant bodies to initiate investigation into the matter and perpetrators punished severely," he added.



Currently, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has subpoenaed at least 15 witnesses as part of ongoing investigations into the award of $72 million software contract by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



SSNIT Director-General, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang has revealed the anti-graft agency is interrogating the employees regarding the circumstances that led to the issuance of the contract in 2012.



He told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Thursday, he has equally been summoned by EOCO to produce certain documents on the contract.



Sections of Ghanaians are incensed after the sum of a software contract awarded by SSNIT was made public.



The contract was awarded to Perfect Business Solutions Limited for the installation of automation processes at the Trust.



It was to provide superior services to SSNIT customers, reduce member enrolment cycle through forms, provide effective reporting solution, achieve real time processing of contribution reports and reduce benefit processing time.



The initial contract sum was $34 million but within a four-year period it shot up to over $72 million.

Information gathered by Joy News revealed the software supplied was not fit for the purpose.



As a result, an additional $38 million was spent in remodeling the software to suitably deliver to the satisfaction of SSNIT.



Barely a month after the contract was signed and sealed, the Trust made the demand for the supply and installation of two HP machines at the cost of $28,500.There was also the order for the supply and installation of mobile biometric unit on June, 2014 at the cost of over $2 million.