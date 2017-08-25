Exton Cubic Group Petitions Attorney General

Related Stories Exton Cubic Group through its Solicitors AB&M Legal consult have petitioned the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Madam Gloria Akuffo over its seized trucks.



They are asking the Attorney General to intervene to have the trucks released to avoid any legal action against the state which may possibly end up in damages against the state.



According to AB&M Legal consult on the instructions of their client, on or about August 20th, 2017 the Nyinahin District police impounded some trucks transporting heavy-duty equipment to a site at Nyinahin for the execution of their clients business.



"We have been instructed by our client that the said trucks were impounded on the instructions of the Ashanti Regional Minister and the District Chief Executive for Atwima Mponua, the Hon. William Yaw Darko, who at all times material to our present letter to you have further instructed that the vehicles be detained and their keys retained by the police," portions of the petition read.



They stated that in terms of their clients contractual obligations to Engineers and Planners the cost per day for the total equipment, consisting of 8 trucks, 1 caterpillar generator and 2 container offices in the police custody is Sixty One Thousand Six Hundred and Fifteen Cedis (GHS 61,615,00) with the effect that from the 20th day of August, 2017 when the trucks were seized by the police, to 25th of August 2017 which is the date of this letter, their client has already incurred financial obligations to Engineers and Planners in the sum of Three Hundred and Eight Thousand Seventy Four Cedis (GHS 308,074.00) which continues to accumulate as the trucks remain with the police custody.



"In light of the forgoing,our client has instructed us to serve you notice of its intention to institute legal proceedings against the state as a result of the wrongful interference by the State officials with our client's right to prospect on its concession and also breach of its right to adminitrative justice, the latter cause of action resulting from the seizure and detention of trucks without due process as well as recover all sums of money our client must pay to Engineers and Planners by reason of the actions of the State officials responsible for the seizure and detention of the trucks."



"We trust that you will promptly intervene in this matter to avoid compounding the present situation," AB&M Legal consult said.



Exton Cubic Group Limited at a press conference yesterday has denied media reports that it is scheming with Engineers and Planners (E&P) to engage in illegal mining at the Nyinahin bauxite concession.