Kan-Dapaah Leads Delegation To Togo

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, on Friday led a high powered government delegation to the Republic of Togo, Border Security Committee (BODSEC) sources told the Ghana News Agency.



The source said the delegation comprising security chiefs in Ghana and the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive were ushered into Togo by Togolese security authorities around mid-day.



Reports say the team from Ghana was on a mediation mission between the Togolese government and the opposition.

Last week, Togolese across the globe staged street protests demanding term limits for presidents.



At a similar protest at Atakpame-Sokode, some kilometres from the national capital, Lome, two civilians and seven security persons were reportedly killed.



There have been political protests in Togo since 2014 for term limits that will bar President Faure Gnassingbe from seeking another term in office after the Constitution was amended for open term of office for presidents.



Meanwhile, a planned “mother of all demonstrations” by the opposition in Lome on Friday is yet to take place.