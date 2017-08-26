We’ll Reduce Electricity Tariff Soon – Boakye Agyarko

Related Stories Ghanaians will soon enjoy a reduction in the amounts they pay for electricity tariffs, according to the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Addressing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a rally during the party’s National Delegates Conference at Cape Coast on Saturday, Boakye Agyarko said the reduction is in fulfillment of a promise made by the Akufo-Addo government.



“Have patience with us, we have promised that electricity tariffs will reduce. Just as we said dumsor will be over, I’m assuring you that, very soon when you see your electricity bills, you will know that when NPP promises it honours it,” he added.



The NPP prior to the December 2016 general elections accused the Mahama government of ripping Ghanaians off with high utility bills and promised to reduce it when it comes into power.



They also assured to put an end to the erratic power cut which affected the country in the past.



Mr. Agyarko at the rally assured that “the days of dumsor will not return.”



He said although there have been few hitches at the end of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), “before the end of this year, the lights will always be on.”



“You will then know that we brought on board good motives and knowledge and we will continue with such trend so that Ghanaians will be comfortable,” he added.