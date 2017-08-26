Government Ready With GHC 114 Million To Settle Caterers' Arrears - Otiko

Related Stories The Akufo-Addo administration has made GHC 114 million available to settle the arrears owed caterers under the school feeding programme.



This is according to the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba.



According to her:“Concerning the caterers’ arrears, the NPP government has made provision for GHC114 million to pay the arrears, also for this year, GHC 200 million has been set aside for the school feeding programme.”



She added that:”So for caterers that we owe, the government will certainly pay you; but it will not be immediate because the processes have to go through.”



‘So I am pleading to all caterers we owe that, the processes have started; and we will work on it as soon as possible to ensure that, those who did not cook for the 75 days we will deduct your monies and those who cooked throughout the 75 days, we will pay off your arrears. we are doing this to ensure value for money,”.