NPP Holds Thanksgiving Service

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party has held its thanksgiving service at the Wesley Methodist Church in Cape Coast to climax events of this year’s Annual Delegates’ Conference in the Central Region.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, together with the party members and executives were present for the church service.



The president, Acting Chairman of the party and the Central Regional Minister took the three scripture readings for the thanksgiving service.



Background



Described by many as a display of prestige and grandeur, the conference was represented by various ‘key players’ of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as foot soldiers, smartly dressed in their party colours The ruling New Patriotic Party’s 2017 Annual National Delegates Conference took place at the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast and was attended by over 5,000 delegates drawn across the country.