Don't Be Violent: Ahmadis To Muslims

Related Stories The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission-Ghana has warned Muslim youth to stay away from lawlessness to sustain the peace in various parts of the country.



Speaking at the 38th Annual Conference of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation-Ghana in Accra, the Ameer & Missionary In-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, advised the youth to help build a society devoid of acrimony.



He also condemned wrongful accumulation of wealth by public office holders to the detriment of the larger segments of society.



He has also advised Muslims worldwide to accept Islam as a unifying force that binds nations together. According to him, divisiveness among religious groups only leads to war, breeds disunity and does not represent Allah's purpose for mankind.