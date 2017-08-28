Dlamini Zuma To Be Honoured In Ghana

Related Stories Former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is expected to receive the Corporate Guardian BlackGold Order of Merit after which she will deliver a speech on September 14, 2017 as part of the Corporate Guardian BlackGold Lecture series at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.



The Corporate Guardian BlackGold Order of Merit will see deserving African leaders from both the continent and the Diaspora honoured at the strictly by invitation event.



According to the organisers, the event will be chaired by the Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Oforipanyin, the Paramount ruler of the Akyem Abuakwa State, while former President John Agyekum Kufuor will serve as the Special Guest of Honor.



Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will deliver a speech on “The key role of good governance in Africa’s renaissance”.



The event is in conjunction with The Pan African Business Forum - a Johannesburg, South Africa headquartered association comprising like-minded entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors, professionals, diplomats and academics from around the continent as well as the Diaspora who seek to promote and support Africa’s political and economic renaissance within a framework of trans-continental cooperation and integration.



About Corporate Guardian



The Corporate Guardian is the oldest and indeed the leading international magazine published from Accra, Ghana which covers issues on economy, business, finance, investment and political economy, among others. It has been published monthly since 2002 and is a sibling of The Influential BusinessWeek, a leading weekly business newspaper.



The Blackgold Lecture Series



The Blackgold Lecture Series is designed as an annual event, comprising of a Public Lecture and Dinner.



The Blackgold Public Lecture shall focus on: “the virtues of the Black Race” and the guest lecturer is selected based on the speaker’s expertise on issues concerning the continent.



Other rationale, include:



Provide a healthy environment for knowledge of the black race – a platform for highfliers within the race to tap into knowledge banks of one another while fostering continuous corporate leadership development in the black world;



Promote black tradition and culture as the basis for African languages and lifestyles;



Attract world leaders’ intervention to the degradation of the black race especially the seeming unending poverty including destitution and increasing rate of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on account of diseases, flood, drought, famine, wars, and internal strife.



Recognition of black businesses and institutions in Ghana; Africa; and the Diaspora with strong strategic market positioning, service strength and relevance, outstanding vision and corporate governance standards, as well as sheer overall importance to the efforts of mankind at accelerating world political economy growth and development; and Recognition of efforts of world leaders, no matter how minute, to create a conducive climate for political economy development (and advancement).