MOFA Records Huge Successes In Fight Against Armyworms

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has recorded heavy successes in the ongoing fight against the invasion of Fall Armyworms in the country.



Reports from some parts of the northern sector of the country during visits by some officials of the ministry reveal ample evidence of recoveries on farms which were hitherto attacked by the pests.



In most parts of the Upper East Region, where the Youth in Agriculture Programme (YIAP) Division of the Ministry is undertaking cultivation of huge acres of maize under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), in collaboration with WIENCO, a leading agrochemical dealers, the farms look fresh and greeny, with farmers expecting to reap bumper harvests.



The programme employs thousands of youths in the north by supporting them with inputs and financial support under special arrangements as part of efforts to improve the lives of farmers in the north.



The National Co-ordinator of YIAP, Mr Klutse Kudomor, who has been touring the northern parts of the country, is very optimistic that the country will record higher yields of maize, compared to last year.



Some of the areas already visited by the YIAP team include Gwollu and Tumu in the Sissala East District.



Mr Klutse indicated that the ministry has chalked significant success in the fight against the FAW, and urged Ghanaians not to entertain any fear about alleged possible food shortage.



Meanwhile, the YIAP, under the ministry, has already harvested several tonnes of rice under the PFJ in the southern part of the country with an anticipated bumper harvest in the north at the latter part of the year.