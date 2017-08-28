1D1F Well Thought-Out Plan – First Lady

Related Stories The One-District, One-Factory programme is a well thought-out plan to accelerate growth and most importantly create jobs, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said.



According to her, “Ghana is rich with talent, hard work, and ingenuity” and the policy will create opportunities for Ghanaians to enhance their personal economies.



In a post on Facebook, Mrs Akufo-Addo also encouraged Ghanaians to work together to push the country forward.



“One-District, One-Factory. A well thought-out plan to accelerate growth and industry, and most importantly create jobs for our present, and for an even better future. Ghana is rich with talent, hard work, and ingenuity, and whether you live up north or down south, opportunities will be created to lift us all. Look out for it. We must work together to push Ghana forward, and I am excited to witness the renaissance of our potential.”



The One-District, One-Factory project was launched at Ekumfi in the Central Region on Friday, August 25 where a sod was cut for the construction of the first factory – a pineapple processor.



The programme is expected to create an environment conducive for each local government to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.