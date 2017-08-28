Obiri Boahen 'Slaps' A Plus Over Corruption Allegations

Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has condemned musician Kwame Asare popularly known as A Plus for insulting Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye over allegations of corruption.



The two over the weekend were on social media throwing salvos at each other with supporters joining in the fray either condemning or further muddying the situation leaving much to be desired.



Francis Asenso-Boakye, one of two Deputies Chief of Staff, has however called the bluff of controversial hiplife artist and NPP loyalist A Plus, who has made corruption allegation against the two, cautioning him to desist from what he describes as “attention seeking stunts.”



The musician in a three separate posts on his social media page attacked the two personalities, including Abdulai Jinapor, described them as not only corrupt but arrogant who have refused to pick calls of party faithfuls.



Using what many have described as unsavory words to describe the two, A Plus says though the administration’s performance in seven months is commendable, the appointment of the two is below standard and called them as “stupid” and “fools”.



But in a swift response Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who also works as Political Assistant of the President, described the attack on him as “infantile” and “opprobrious rants against my colleague and I, and which also seeks to question the judgement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



However, reacting to the issue, Nana Obiri Boahen urged A Plus to stop fighting in the media and rather resort to internal structures within the party to resolve grievances.



“I think A Plus’ decision to resort to the media to resolve his grievances is in a bad taste. How can you go on social media to insult two deputy chiefs of staff just because you feel they are corrupt?



“A Plus needs to be talked to and make him know that we have right channels in resolving our problems as a party and not go expose people on social media,” he said on Accra based Neat FM.