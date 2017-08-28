US Embassy Warns Citizens Against Going To Nima, Avenor, Agbogbloshie

Related Stories The US Embassy in Accra has warned its nationals to avoid some communities in Accra that have recorded violence recently.



A security message posted on the Embassy’s website on August 24, 2017, expressed concern about the growing crime in the Greater Accra Region especially Avenor, Sowutuom, Sukura, Agbobloshie, Nima and Ashaiman.



“The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens that, due to credible reports of growing crime rates, U.S. Embassy personnel have been instructed to avoid the following precincts of Accra: Avenor, Sowutuom Sukura, Agbobloshie, Ashaiman (located in the Tema Region) [and] Nima (Except when traveling via the main highway past Nima).”



Police for the past weeks have been on high alert in Avenor to avert a possible bloodletting between articulated and spare parts dealers and workers of a private developer.



The two factions are laying claim to a piece of land said to be a state property. There is currently an interlocutory injunction stopping the two factions from developing the land.



Last week in Sowutuom, some angry residents threatened to attack Nigerians living in the community following the stabbing to death of a Ghanaian by a Nigerian, Peter Thompson, after accusing him of theft.



The Regional Police Command subsequently deployed a large number of police men to Sowutuom to curb any escalation of violence.



The other areas- Agblogbloshie, Nima and Ashaiman- which are notorious for periodic violence, have, however, not recorded any incidents in recent times.



That notwithstanding, the Embassy encouraged US citizens to “Review your personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates.”



“Be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security and follow instructions of local authorities.”