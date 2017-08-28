Bole: 5 Farmers To Get GHS 42.3K Compensation From Bui Authority

Related Stories The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has said that five farmers who have been affected by the BPA Solar Project located in Carpenter in the Bole District “will receive their compensation on Tuesday, August 29.



A statement from Chief Executive Officer Fred Oware on Monday, August 28, said: “an amount of GHS42, 276.92 has been released for the payment”.



The farmers had their economic crops and trees located within the area earmarked for the BPA’s Solar Project.



The statement added that the payment will be made through the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission.



BPA collaborated with the Land Valuation Division (LVD) to enumerate economic assets that were located within the 1000 acre parcel of land earmarked for the solar project, the statement explained.



The release indicated that BPA has already completed expansion works on the Bui Switchyard to evaluate 250MW of solar energy.



The Bui Solar Project is expected to commence after the compensation payment.