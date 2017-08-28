Probe Agyapong, A Plus Charge Against Appointees – Sam George

Sam George Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has called for investigations into allegations and counter-allegations levelled against appointees of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His call comes on the heels of accusations by Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong, that some staffers at the presidency received bribes in order to facilitate meetings between businessmen and the president.



This accusation was re-echoed by NPP sympathiser and musician, A Plus, who has also made a revelation that the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, was neck deep in corrupt practices. But the Deputy Chief of Staff has denied the claims, saying his refusal to grant a request by A Plus led to the trade of words against him.



In the midst of the social media war of words between the two, the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker is demanding a probe into the allegations.



Speaking to Class News, Mr George said: “Honourable Kennedy Agyapong is a stalwart of the party and there is no dispute in any body’s mind about his place in the NPP, and so when he makes certain allegations against people around the president, and staffers in the Office of the President, it is of great importance that the Office of the President is seen to be above some of these unfortunate allegations.



“Secondly, you have Kwame A Plus who happens to be a personal friend of the president… If he makes an allegation against the Deputy Chief of Staff, I think that it is very important that the president constitute a team to investigate that matter as a matter of urgency.



“It helps us to ascertain the fact that the claims by Kennedy Agyapong and Kwame A Plus are either false or true. Thirdly, it helps to clear the name of a young man who is the Deputy Chief of Staff...”