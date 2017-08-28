MASLOC CEO Cautions Public Against Fake Forms

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micro Finance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC) Stephen Amoah Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micro Finance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah popularly called ‘Sticker’ is cautioning the general public to be wary of persons who pose as workers of the organization with hopes of giving them loans.



Speaking to Ultimate News’ Fremah Boakye the CEO of MASLOC confirmed that it has come to the notice of his organization that some unknown persons are selling forms to unsuspecting people looking to solicit for loans from his institution in the Ashanti, Volta, Northern and Eastern regions



According to him, his outfit has officially made a report to the Ashanti regional police command and investigations are currently underway to arrest such persons.



He explained that MASLOC is yet to release an official form and that individuals should disregard any such forms going round social media.



He is rather calling on all persons looking for loans to go to the various MASLOC offices and go through the appropriate processes.



He stated that ‘If you want any facility or assistance from MASLOC we have our offices, all the ten region we have our offices, we have about 25 district offices, very soon we will have 215 district offices, so you walk to the nearby office and you submit your application.



‘If the time is due, we give you a form to fill, we access and appraise your investment opportunity and see if we can assist you, we will’.