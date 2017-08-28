470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan Arrives In Ghana

Related Stories Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has announced the arrival of the world’s largest Powership, the 470 MW Osman Khan to Ghana. The Powership will start operating in the Tema fishing Harbor in September, and replace the 235 MW Aysegul Sultan powership.



The arrival of Osman Khan powership is in consonance with the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) requiring Karpowership Ghana Company Limited to provide a total of 450MW capacity and directly feed it into the national grid for 10 years.



A press release from the company said the 470 MW Powership will supply uninterrupted and reliable electricity at one of the lowest costs to Ghana for thermal power generation with its dual fuel engines and combined cycle power generation technology.



It said the powership will initially use low Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to generate electricity, and convert to natural gas as soon as local Natural Gas supplies become available, ensuring cost savings for Ghana.



The operations of 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will have a significant contribution to Ghana’s electricity supply as the most reliable power plant in the country and create more employment opportunities, the company said.



“Karpowership is a socially responsible company that is also committed to giving back to the community. Since it began operations in Ghana on December 2015, the company has engaged in several projects such as providing bursary for brilliant but needy students, providing school supplies, and furnishing a computer laboratory.



As a strategic partner, Karpowership Ghana Company Limited says it is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue providing all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity,” the release stated.