NADMO To Demolish Hilltop Homes At Aburi, McCarthy Hills

The Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh says his outfit is considering moves to demolish some hilltop homes at the Aburi and McCarthy Hills in order to avert a landslide.



According to him, NADMO is concerned that settlements on the Aburi and McCarthy Hills have led to the destruction of some vegetative cover in those areas.



He said the situation, was likely to trigger a landslide as happened in Sierra Leone where a mudslide and flooding disaster led to the death of over 400 people.



Mr Prempeh, who along with other officials of NADMO were on the grounds in Sierra Leone as part of the relief effort, said Ghana has a lot to learn from the sad experience of Sierra Leone.



More than 3,000 people lost their homes in Sierra Leone's mudslide, which killed at least 499 people, with more than 600 still missing.