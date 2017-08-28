Galamseyers Take Over Offin, Pra Rivers...In The Central Region

Related Stories Concerns have been raised by the public about the coming back of some illegal miners (galamseyers) who are allegedly engaging in galamsey activities in some part of the Central Region.



These galamseyers are seriously mining on the Offin and Pra Rivers.



This paper can revealed that the “totototo” miners who normally use “chanfan and pumping machines” are the ones mining on the Offin and Pra Rivers in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality and Twifo Ati-Morkwa District.



A visit by our reporter in the Denkyira Kyekyewere and that of Buabenso revealed that some opinion leaders and elders of the communities were looking unconcerned about the activities of the galamseyers.



Some folks within the two communities were saying that they have no work doing rather than resorting to the galamsey business.



The licensed small scale miners within the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in recent times mobilized their resources to partner the assembly to embark upon Task Force operations in order to fight the galamseyers; especially those operating on river Offin of which they succeeded in clamping down the menace and were able to set some chanfan machines ablaze, but they have returned to their normal business again due to lack of security in the area.



Owing to this, some concerned licensed small scale miners within the Central region are appealing to the government through the ministry of lands and natural resources and the state securities outfits to collaborate effectively to deploy security personnel to their rescue.