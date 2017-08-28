NPA Begins Nationwide LPG Safety Campaign

Mohammed Amin Adam Related Stories The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has began a nationwide LPG Safety Campaign to educate consumers on the safe use of LPG.



The first phase of the sensitization exercise began in Central Region and was led by the Chief Executive of NPA, Alhassan Tampuli and Deputy Minister of Energy Honourable Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam. They toured some restaurants and "chop bars" in the Cape Coast Municipality.



Speaking after educating consumers on the safe use of LPG, the Chief Executive Alhassan Tampuli said "We (NPA) will not do ‘arm chair’ enforcement of safety measures, as you can see, we are on the field to check what is available on the ground and make corrections. We will continue to regularly educate consumers on the safe use of petroleum products”.



The sensitization exercise is in response to recent spate of LPG related accidents including explosions and fire outbreaks in parts of the country. The exercise will be replicated across all ten (10) regions in Ghana. Officials of NPA will be visiting restaurants, hotels and "chop bars” operators on the safe use of LPG.