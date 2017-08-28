Ghana Needs Indigenous Developmental Module-Dr. Karikari-Ababio

Related Stories The country's socio-economic development would only improve if it adopts an indigenous contextual and relevant development model.



Since independence, Ghana has always had the dependent model of development, which has caused the country to always be marginalized in technology and productivity.



Dr. Mathew Karikari-Ababio, a social scientist and researcher, said this in Accra at the launch of a book written by him entitled, "Dynamics of Underdevelopment ; The case of Ghana".



He said countries that had made significant socio-economic progress, succeeded because they came up with solutions based on their specific needs and circumstances.



Dr. Karikari-Ababio noted that technology was very critical to the development of any nation, saying "technology is the dividing line between developed and under-developed countries".



He said if we did not "cross the bridge of being marginalized in technology and productivity, we will make very little progress as a nation."



Dr. Karikari-Ababio said there was also a strong need to tie in the educational system to the developmental needs, and also have a good grasp of the natural resource base.



Reverend Ama Afo Blay, a former Director General of the Ghana Education Service and a guest speaker at the launch, said finding natural talents and harnessing them was crucial to any nation's development.



She said once these talents were hooked to the socio-economic needs of the country that automatically resulted in progress.



Professor Jerome Djangmah, Chairman for the occasion and a former Director General of the Ghana Education Service, unveiled the book and said it was critical that the book was well distributed within the academia and people in positions of policy making.



He said the book would by so doing, be well placed to make the kind of impact expected from it.



The seven chapter book, consists of 243 pages, and tackles in detail, the development needs of the country.



It takes into account the natural potential of the country among a number of other factors, and the way forward with respect to the socio-economic growth needs of the country.