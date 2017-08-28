Deputy Chieftaincy Minister Asks Chiefs Not To Give License To Miners

Related Stories The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Central Regional House of Chiefs has embarked on a tour to the Central region to interact with traditional leaders on the need to end illegal mining (galamsey).



The Deputy Chieftaincy Minister, Hon Paul Essien has asked Chiefs not to offer licenses to miners though they are the custodians of the lands.



Addressing Chiefs at the Twifo Mampong Traditional Council in Region, he noted that it doesn't lie within the jurisdiction of the Chiefs to give out mining licenses.



According to him, there has been an increment of the allowance given to the paramount chiefs from Ghc 500 to Ghc 1,000 and there will be a discussion to ensure that all chiefs receive some allowance.



The allowance would be expected to motivate the chiefs to help government in the fight against illegal mining activities.



He called on the Chiefs to unite and assist the government.



"I sometimes get worried when the Chinese will come to our country to deceive us with a small money so they would destroy the lands with galamsey. They have gold in their country, can they destroy their lands and water bodies as they are doing here? Can Ghanaians go to their country to do illegal mining (galamsey)," he said.



The Vice President of the Regional House of Chiefs who doubles as the Omanhene of Twifo traditional Council Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, pledged the support and commitment of the traditional council to the fight against galamsey.



He also urged government as a matter of urgency to provide the region with taskforce as to help clamp down on the illegal miners in the Region.