No Arrests Hours After 'Gunmen' Set Okpoegonno Church Auditorium On Fire

Related Stories Police are yet to apprehend assailants who set the auditorium of the Believers House of Worship ablaze following a land dispute between the church and a private developer.



The incident happened at Okpoegonno, a suburb Baatsonaa, Monday when the assailants, wielding weapons invaded the church premises destroying over 500 chairs, musical instruments among other properties.



Joy News visited the area and reports that the assailants are laying claim to the land on which the church is built.



Eyewitness accounts, one from the Foreman for an ongoing construction work at the Church premises, told Latif the attackers were clad in the colours of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Items destroyed in the attack include musical instruments, chairs and electrical gadgets.



Police are currently investigating the possible arson, but no arrests have been made.



Head Pastor of the Church, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, said the Church was summoned to court over a suit challenging their ownership of the land about seven months ago.



He explained that the Church responded to the suit, kick starting a legal determination of the rightful owner of the land in court.



Rev Lamptey said he was shocked by the incident.