Man, 35, Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Customs Division Applicants

Related Stories A 35-year-old man who allegedly used WhatsApp to defraud people on the pretext of helping them to secure employment with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been arrested.



The suspect, Nick Kusemu Kafui, was arrested at East Legon last Sunday when he went to collect a cheque for GHC4,000 from an official of the Customs Division of the GRA who had feigned interest in his alleged scam.



Briefing the media on the incident in Accra on Monday, the Commissioner of the Customs Division, Mr Isaac Crentsil, said following an advertisement in the Daily Graphic by the division requesting people to apply for various positions in the division, Kafui decided to take advantage of the job opening to dupe people.



Scam



Kafui, he said, circulated messages on WhatsApp asking people to contact him if they wanted to gain employment with the division.



He said the Customs Division got wind of the scam and decided to investigate.



"We, through the victim, contacted Kafui and he charged GHc 6,000 for a candidate interested in joining the Customs Division of the GRA. We then sent the victim to give him an initial cheque for GHC4,000, and in the course of the transaction we arrested and handed him over to the police," he added.



No charges



Mr Crentsil used the opportunity to advise those interested in joining the Customs Division and the public not to pay any money to unscrupulous persons, including even members of staff of the division.



"With respect to recruitment into the Customs Division or for that matter the GRA, we do not charge any amount. Please apply through the advert placed in the Daily Graphic and make yourself ready for all the necessary processes, so that you can get the chance to join us. We are not collecting any money or selling any forms," he said.



Mr Crentsil also warned unscrupulous people planning to use the recruitment exercise to defraud people to desist from that, adding: "When we get you, the law will take its