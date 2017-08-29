Adams’ Comments On Nketia’s Attack Immature – Obiri Boahen

Kofi Adams is National Organizer of the NDC Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has asked the general public to treat with contempt, comments by Kofi Adams that the attack on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was politically motivated.



Mr Adams, who is the National Organiser of the NDC on Monday, August 28, indicated that he suspected the attack on Mr Nketia by unknown gunmen, is politically motivated.



Mr Nketia (General Mosquito) was attacked by unknown gunmen at Suhum, in the Eastern Region on Monday, August 28 when he was returning from a trip to Kumasi.



Narrating the incident to ClassFMonline.com, Mr Nketia said the men, their faces hidden by masks, caused his driver to stop suddenly when they crossed his (Mr Nketia’s) car with a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 66612.



The men then got out of their car with AK 47 guns and other weapons and banged their wrists on his car, instructing that he and his driver get down from the car, but upon noticing oncoming vehicles, the thugs quickly got into their car and sped off.



But commenting on this matter in an interview with Valentina Ofori-Afryiye on Class 91.3FM’s 505 programme that same day, Mr Adams said: “I think it is part of the greater levels of insecurity and political attacks on opponents. Remember not too long ago, some of us had our homes invaded by gun-wielding persons in the name of searching for all kinds of non-existing state cars, and we did indicate how we can’t tell the difference between armed robbers and state-sponsored security.



That is exactly what is happening now. Our General Secretary, all we know is he is the General Secretary of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, which has been in contest with NPP for political power. If he is attacked, for now I have no other suspicion beyond a politically motivated attack, and so that is what I feel now until proven otherwise.”



But reacting to these comments on the same programme, Mr Obiri Boahnen said: “Kofi Adams should spare us these things. His comment is unnecessary and infantile. Mr Asiedu Nketia has been attacked and we need to look at the issue, why do you read political meanings into that?



“This so immature, we don’t have to buy into this kind of argument. It is unnecessary, unacceptable, unwarranted to always raise issues to the level of politics. Let us treat his comments with the contempt that it deserves, he should grow up and wise up.”