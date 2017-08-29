Don’t Dare Me – Minister To Encroachers

Related Stories The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, has told all persons who have encroached on government lands earmarked for road constructions, especially along the motorway, to relocate for expansions works to commence.



According to him, several people have encroached on the lands along the motorway due to indiscipline, a situation which makes it difficult for the road expansion works to start. To that end, he has asked all the encroachers to leave for the project to start.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, Accra 100.5FM’s host of Ghana Yensom, on Tuesday August 29, Mr Amoako Attah said: “There is so much indiscipline on our roads. This situation, if not checked, will make life unbearable in the country in spite of the buoyant economy being built by President Akufo-Addo.”



He added: “Let me caution all those who have encroached on the motorway to relocate because those lands belong to the state. I have been mandated to ensure road safety in the country and I will not disappoint the president for entrusting this duty in my hands. Nobody should dare me, this caution is to all the encroachers, irrespective of who you are, don’t dare me.



“Today, I will plead with you to leave the area for us to start the project but tomorrow it will not be a plea, there are laws in this country and we must all know that.



“I have the courage as minister, I have the capacity as minister and nobody should dare the government, the people of this country.”