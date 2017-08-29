Akufo-Addo Won’t Use State Money To Womanize - NPP Communications Director

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Kyei, has assured the people of Ghana that President Akufo-Addo will use state resources and money to the benefit of all Ghanaians.



According to him, the president has no interest in amassing wealth at the expense of Ghanaians because he has seen it all in life before he became the President of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Accra 100.5FM’s Ghana Yensom host, Chief Jerry Forson, on Tuesday in connection with the fulfillment of the promises made by the NPP ahead of last year’s polls, Mr Kyei said: “If the NDC are asking why we haven’t fulfilled all our promises, all we can tell them is that yes we can’t fulfill all the promises within eight months. Definitely by the end of the four years we would have fulfilled all the promises.



“President Akufo-Addo is a man of principles and full of action, he does not believe in half measures, he won’t promise what he can’t deliver. He has said on many occasions that he will not disappoint the people of this country and indeed he will not disappoint.”



He added: “We are very mindful of the fact that we have signed a contract with the people of Ghana and we will deliver on the promises, in fact, we have started delivering. Every single promise we made to Ghanaians will be fulfilled.



“This is not the time Nana Addo is going to buy cars for himself or build houses or travel to Dubai for holidays, he has seen it all for several years before becoming the president. He is not going to womanize and use state resources and money to cater for those women.



“All he wants to do is to leave a good legacy as the President. He wants to be the president who brought the One-District, One-Factory programme, as the president who brought the free senior high school.



“I am telling you that Nana Addo will deliver on all the promises and I have no doubt in my mind that he will be the best president Ghana has ever had."