‘1-District, 1-Breast Care Centre’ Needed - Otiko Djaba

Related Stories Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has said there is the need for government to establish "1-District, 1-Breast Care Centre" through the country to help early detection and treatment of breast cancer diseases.



She said this will help to reduce drastically, breast cancer related diseases affecting most women, especially in the rural areas.



As the government implements its "1-District, 1 Factory" policy, she said, it is appropriate that "1-District, 1-Breast Care Centre" be built in each district for early detection and treatment of the disease.



She noted that, government would need the hands of women to work in the various factories but “if they have no strength to join the force, it won't be possible for the women to work in the factories".



Speaking at the opening ceremony of National Basic Oncology training for community-based nurses drawn from the Ashanti and Eastern regions on Monday, August 28, she said: "It is a proposal we are bringing, if we can implement ‘1-District, 1-Factory’, then, we can also implement ‘1-District, 1-Breast Care Centre’, so that, we can bring treatment right to the community level.”



She said the Ministry has also taken note of vulnerable women living with cancer, adding that, the government is adding people living with some diseases like hemophilia, hole in heart, autism, sickle cell among other diseases to Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) to support them in their medical treatment.



She noted that, these diseases have been preventing parents from giving much effort at work, adding that, if they are being supported, it will help them give much effort.