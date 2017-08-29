Abu Jinapor Paying Supporters To ‘Attack’ Me – A Plus

Related Stories Musician, Kwame A Plus, has accused Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, of paying some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to attack him (A Plus) on social media.



“You Abu Jinapor, I’ve not even seen you. You have been calling people and paying them to go and post things about me on [social media],” the musician, who campaigned vigorously for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said in a Facebook post.



He continued: “All of a sudden you [Abu Jinapor] have become so powerful after we won the elections, you control things, no one should talk about you. I will keep at it till Nana Akufo-Addo calls me to ask me what this issue is all about. I will tell him: ‘This person wants to collapse your government irrespective of whatever achievements you may bag during your tenure.’”



He said instead of Mr Jinapor “working hard, being humble and ending corruption, you are rather resourcing people to come and attack me on social media”.



“The more you people come after me, the more I will come after you. You are all cowards. I don’t fear human beings. Irrespective of who you are, if you don’t respect yourself, I won’t respect you. If you attack me 1000 times with your NPP Facebook army, I will attack you 2000 times. When we were criticising John Mahama and Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, you found that to be cool but now that you are being criticised, you find everything wrong with it,” A Plus added.



A Plus has been engaged in a war of words with Mr Jinapor and his colleague, Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, for the past few days. He has accused the two presidential staffers of corruption and described them as “arrogant fools”.



Mr Jinapor is yet to respond to A Plus’ allegation. But Mr Asenso-Boakye replied saying: “It's a shame that you would sheepishly use your social media platform and following to seek to besmirch my image and reputation simply to score some measure of revenge for my inability to accede to your request.”