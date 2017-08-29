Don’t Fear Prosecution – NDC Chair Consoles Mahama Appointees

Related Stories A chairman of the National Democratic Congress has asked former government appointees of the John Mahama not to panic over threats by President Akufo-Addo to prosecute corrupt former government officials.



John Kwadwo Gyapong who is the Regional Chairman of the NDC in the Volta Region argued the former government officials need not fear if their tenure were devoid of wrongdoings.



For him, it is normal practice for a new government to investigate officials of previous administration whenever there is change in government, adding, “but if they believe they have done nothing, they should not panic”.



President Akufo-Addo in his bid to make corruption unattractive served notice to prosecute government officials, both in the current and past administrations, alleged to have indulged in corrupt practices.



Consequent to that, some former ministers and appointees of the NDC alleged to have either engaged in corrupt practices were said to have secretly met in the Volta Region to discuss a defence strategy. The meeting is said to have taken place over the weekend, according to reports, they sought to buy time with the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and strategize how to counter their prosecution.



Reacting to the alleged meeting in the Volta Region, the NDC Chairman said: “if you [former ministers and government appointees] worked well, don’t be afraid”.



Mr. Gyapong said the government just wants to investigate and see who did what and “these things are there already and I hope it will halt corruption in the country”.



Asked whether he knew and attended the said meeting, he responded in the negative saying, “I have not heard anything like that and I don’t believe it. “Nothing like that has happened at the constituency level or regional level”, Mr Gyapong stated.