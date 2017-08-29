Government Is Not In A Hurry To Prosecute People - Gloria Akuffo

Related Stories The NPP government is not in a hurry to drag people to court over allegations of corruption leveled against them. The Attourney-General's Department is rather taking time to painstakingly put together water tight evidence before heading to the courts.



Attourney General Gloria Akuffo says while she understands the public outcry for the government to swiftly act in the myriad of corruption allegations made against some persons, it is most important that any case presented can survive the battle in court to get the desired conviction.



It appears the public is gradually losing patience with the Akufo-Addo administration, over what they believe to be undue delays in hauling former appointees of the past NDC government and other public office holders fingered in corrupt schemes to court for prosecution.



There is also some level of anxiety as to when the promised Special Prosecutors Office would come into being, especially after the Minority in Parliament managed to cause its withdrawal on technical grounds.



The public outcry has recently been exacerbated by revelations on how the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT spent a whopping $72million on a malfunctioning software.



Speaking in an interview with Primenewsghana 's Anny Osabutey, Gloria Akuffo acknowledged the expectations of Ghanaians but urged calm, as its not lost on government the promise to ensure every single person found to have misappropriated or stolen state funds is brought to justice.



She said the department is working in collaboration with the security agencies which have the mandate to gather evidence required for prosecution.



"the burden of proof in guilt is a very high one and the least doubt will inure to their[accused] benefit. We are not in a hurry to ran people to court just because people are calling for it, we want to go because we have the evidence to support a conviction," she stressed



For this reason, she said, not timelines can be given on when prosecutions would begin, however Ghanaians can rest assured that when the time comes, the evidence would be solid to convince the courts.