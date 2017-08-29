KATH Staff Protest Against Director Of Administration

Related Stories Some faceless staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are protesting against the appointment of the Director of Administration George Kofi Tetteh.



Some posters can be seen dotted around the hospital’s premises calling for the removal of the Director.



They indicated that he should be sent back to his former position as the Business Manager for Obstetrics and Gynecology.



‘He came through the window, send him back to either TSD, Obstetrics and Gynecology or General Office,’ an inscription on the poster said.



According to the aggrieved staff, Mr Tetteh was appointed by the erstwhile Mahama administration arguing that the position is not a political seat.



The staff who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that Mr Tetteh wouldn’t be able to handle administrative issues.



They claimed it will be difficult for the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH Dr Oheneba Danso to bond with the Director of Administration saying the latter has some sort of allegiance to the former CEO Dr Joseph Akpaloo.



‘This is a belief that the new CEO cannot trust him. The NPP sympathizers are agitating that he was promoted from the lower rank when other senior members could have occupied that position,’ an anonymous staff said.