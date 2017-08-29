Top Police Officers Promoted As ‘Reward, Motivation’ – IGP

Related Stories Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, has justified the recent mass promotion of 38 senior officers of the Ghana Police, stating it is intended to ‘adequately reward and motivate’ them to give off their best.



Speaking at a workshop for the Police Management Board in Accra Tuesday, Mr Asante-Apeatu assured officers of the Service that “no one under my leadership will be denied what is due him or her”.



He explained the promotions were also in line with government’s efforts at ensuring fairness and correcting what he termed “stagnation of ranks” that he said has in the past “demoralized officers of the Service”.



Acting on recommendations of the Ghana Police Council, President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday promoted seven Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners and 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police.



Monday’s promotion, which took retrospective effect from July 1, 2017, brings to 14 the number of Commissioners of Police across the country. These promotions, the IGP said, should serve as motivation to the officers to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment as the Police works towards the attainment of world class police service.



“It is my conviction that all newly promoted officers demonstrate further commitment and dedication to duty and serve the people of Ghana in the best way expected,” he stated.



Addressing participants of the SCRUM workshop, the IGP said the Service wants to become the first public sector organisation to lead the way in a transformation-hungry country utilizing lates and popularly used methodology.