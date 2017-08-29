SSNIT Scandal Engineered And Planned – Franklin Cudjoe

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has accused the leadership of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of not caring about the pension funds hence their decision to employ an incompetent person to manage their IT department.



The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) reportedly interdicted head of SSNIT’s Management Information Systems, Dr Caleb Afaglo for presenting fake documents for the top job. A probe by the anti-graft agency has revealed Dr Afaglo did not have a doctorate degree as he claimed.



According to EOCO, the accused neither has a masters’ degree nor first degree.



Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Franklin Cudjoe explained that SSNIT would have known that those qualifications were not accurate if they really cared about our pension funds like they claim.



According to him, nothing in the state institutions comes about through an error. He added that the scandal was engineered and planned to suit someone’s purpose.



“It is not an error that he was employed, it was deliberate and people have known this for a long while”, he fumed.