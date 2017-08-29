Chiefs Ask Government To Restore Farmlands Devastated By Illegal Mining

Related Stories Some chiefs in the Central Region whose lands have been badly devastated by illegal mining have appealed to government to as a matter of urgency help to restore farmlands.



They noted that many farmlands for the cultivation of food crops had been badly abused by the activities of "galamseyers" which could affect food production in the communities.



The Twifo, Atti Mokwa and Denkyira traditional councils said it was crucial to reclaim the lands for enhanced agricultural activities in the country.



Dangerous Trenches



Illegal miners using excavators have rigorously abused the lands turning them into dangerous trenches.



Several hectares of land have been destroyed by the illegal miners and the traditional councils say the current effect of illegal mining on the farmlands were worrying.



The paramount chief of Twifo, Obrempon Appiah Nuamah; paramount chief of Atti Mokwa, Oseadeayo Kwesi Kenin; and the acting president of the Denkyira traditional council, Nana Adjei Nkyire said the activities were killing flora and fauna.



The paramount chiefs made the appeal to the Minister, Mr Paul Essien when he separately visited their councils as part of a four-day working visit to the Central Region.



He is together with the deputy Central Regional Minister, Thomas Yaw Baffour Adjei, the Omanhen of the Twifo traditional area and Council of State member for the Central Region, Obrempon Appiah Nuamah II, the Omanhen of Effutu traditional Area Neenyi Ghartey and the queen of Mankessim, Nana Ama Amissah.



No Small Scale Mining



Mr Essien said government had stated that there should be no small scale mining until the situation had been sanitized.



He said the devastating effects of the illegal mining must cause all, particularly traditional authorities to work to protect the lands of which they were custodians.



The Central Regional Police Commander, Rev COP Daivd Ampa Bennin, said the region had 50 police personnel on call to fight any reported incidents of galamsey.



The deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Adjei Baffour said there is no excuse to destroy the nation's resources, saying the Nana Addo led government was committed to fight the menace and to protect the resources for posterity.