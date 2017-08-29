SSNIT Is A Corrupt Institution – Ken Agyapong

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has said controversial OBS software procured by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), at a cost of $72million is not a shocking revelation.



According to him, the pension trustee is a ‘corrupt institution’ thus this latest exposé is a tip of the iceberg.



“I already knew SSNIT is a corrupt institution because evidences to support their corrupt acts are so clear. I always get people insulting me and threatening me because I try hard to bring their corrupt acts to being but today I feel vindicated because it’s clear now that SSNIT is corrupt with some corrupt officials who needs to be dealt with” he stated.



SSNIT settled for the $72 million OBS software to automate all the core processes in the administration of pension although it received tenders to undertake the project at much cheaper prices including $9 million.



The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) is currently investigating five officials of SSNIT for their alleged involvement in the acquisition of the software.



Reports say the software was to network all branches of SSNIT across the country to enable them to receive real time data directly to the headquarters in Accra and enhance efficiency.



But the outspoken MP reacting to the issue on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday expressed disgust over the rot at the SSNIT.



Kennedy Agyapong called on President Akufo-Addo to investigate the issue and bring the culprits to book