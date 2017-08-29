Reopening Of 'New' Kintampo Waterfalls Postponed

Related Stories The Kintampo waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region, which is under renovation, will not be opened to tourists in September as was stated by the Ministry of Tourism.



Twenty (20) people from the Wenchi Senior High School died in a ghastly accident at the Waterfalls, on 19th March,2017, following a rainstorm which eventually led the Tourism Ministry to close the facility for safety audit and renovation.



The sector minister, Madam Catherine Afeku, announced the closure of the waterfall on 21st March and said it would be re-opened in September.



At the sidelines of a stakeholders meeting at Kintampo on Tuesday, the Acting CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, said work was ongoing at the Tourist site but could not be opened to the public until the first phase of the project is completed and hoped it could be completed before end of October.



"I am impressed on the kind of work the contractors have done so far and hopeful they are able to complete phase 1 of the project before October ends," he told journalists.



Mr Agyeman, emphasised that government wants the facility to be safe for tourists so work on the project ought to be done very well to meet the demands of tourists across the world.



New Facilities



Aside a new management that would steer the affairs of the waterfalls, there is a new wall, staircase, changing rooms, ticketing office, infirmary and shops which are under construction.



Mr Agyeman believes the aforementioned projects which form the first phase of the ongoing project will make the facility safer and attractive to all manner of persons when completed.



Under the second phase of the project, a hotel and other ancillary buildings will be built to accommodate revelers.



The leader of the engineers at the site, Captain Adonawura Simmons of the 48 regiment engineers, also disclosed that work was progressing and was optimistic the site will be one of the best and safer waterfalls in Africa after completion.



Nana Effah Guakuro, the Chief of Kyeremankoma, the area where the waterfall is located, commended government for its commitment to giving the site a facelift and urged the residents to support government in that regard.