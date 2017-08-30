Akufo-Addo Applauds NPP For Successful Conference

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the successful conduct of the 25th Annual Delegates Conference held in Cape Coast at the weekend.



“The peaceful, orderly and yet lively manner in which the conference, rally and thanksgiving service were held, reinforced our commitment and dedication to the noble goal of the New Patriotic Party, i.e., the development of Ghana in freedom,” the President said in a statement on Tuesday.



“In the true spirit of our party’s long tradition, I urge all party members and sympathisers to rally in unity behind the leadership and Government, as we seek to fulfill the pledges made to Ghanaians, and, thereby, improve their living conditions,” he said.



He reiterated that the NPP was an heir of the noblest and most enduring political tradition in Ghanaian politics, adding that members should do everything possible to guard jealously that proud heritage through their conduct and utterances.



“Together, we will change Ghana, and use all the blessings that the Almighty has bestowed on us to bring good governance, progress and prosperity to our people and beloved Motherland,” he said.



The Conference, held from Friday August 25 to 27, 2017, is the first since the historic victory of the NPP 2016 General Election.