Back Me To Fulfil Promises – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the entire rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support him as his government seeks to fulfil all the promises his party made to Ghanaians ahead of the December 2016 elections.



In a statement to congratulate the party on a successful n ational delegates’ conference held last weekend, the president said: “In the true spirit of our party’s long tradition, I urge all party members and sympathisers to rally in unity behind leadership and government, as we seek to fulfil the pledges made to Ghanaians, and, thereby, improve their living conditions.”



Below is the president’s full statement:



This is to congratulate the national, regional, constituency, polling station executives, and, indeed, the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party on the successful conduct of the 25th Annual Delegates Conference held in Cape Coast from Friday 25th August, 2017 to Sunday, 27th August, 2017, the first since the historic, emphatic victory of the Party on 7th December, 2016.



The peaceful, orderly and yet lively manner in which the conference, rally and thanksgiving service were held, reinforced our commitment and dedication to the noble goal of the New Patriotic Party, i.e., the development of Ghana in freedom.



In the true spirit of our party’s long tradition, I urge all party members and sympathisers to rally in unity behind leadership and government, as we seek to fulfil the pledges made to Ghanaians, and, thereby, improve their living conditions.



Let me reiterate, once again, that we are the heirs of the noblest and most enduring political tradition in Ghanaian politics. Let us, by our conduct and utterances, do everything possible to guard jealously this proud heritage. Together, we will change Ghana, and use all the blessings that the Almighty has bestowed on us to bring good governance, progress and prosperity to our people and beloved Motherland.



God bless Ghana, and make her great and strong.



……signed……



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



President of the Republic