Parliament To Probe SSNIT Software Scandal

Speaking at a forum to assess the work of the first and second meeting of Parliament, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, says the inconsistencies in the amount for the software project demonstrate a lack of professionalism in the use of public funds.



The Parliamentary probe will begin in October when the House is in session.



“I agree that it is urgent and it should concern us when we have expenditures bloating from the initial 24 million dollars later corrected to about 32 million dollars, later corrected again to the region of about 64 million dollars and today we are hearing that it is 72 million, and we are still counting. It looks like the figure will still rise again, it is not the best,” he said.



The state pensions trust is currently being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for spending $72 million on procuring and installing software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) in a bid to digitise the Trust.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also criticised SSNIT for failing to conduct a proper investigation into MIS Manager, Dr Caleb Afaglo, who is alleged to be occupying the position with fake certificates.



Dr Afaglo had claimed to have Master's and Doctorate degrees, but EOCO found that he does not have even a first degree.



The revelation on Mr Afaglo comes in the wake of a probe into the acquisition of the OBS.



Meanwhile, EOCO on Tuesday raided the premises of Perfect Business Systems, the IT firm behind the controversial $72million software deal.



A similar raid took place at the residence of the Company's Chief Executive Officer by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday in a bid to intercept documents covering the contract.