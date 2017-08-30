I Resigned To Ensure Peace – William Quaitoo

Related Stories The resigned Deputy Minister for food and Agriculture William Quaitoo has said he left the post in order to bring peace among those offended by his comments.



“Thank you all for your kind words."



In addition to the sincere apology, I resigned to bring peace among all those who were offended and to save the President and the entire party from further rancour and disaffection. The party is bigger than any individual member. I pray for a better future for all of us. Good night,” Quaitoo told his friends in a text after he submitted his resignation to the President.



President Akufo-Addo received the deputy minister’s resignation letter Tuesday night after a massive public backlash over some tribal comments he made in a radio interview.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this evening accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. William Quaitoo, MP, which takes immediate effect. The President wished him the very best in his future endeavors,” a statement from the Presidency read Tuesday.



Mr. Quaitoo in an interview with Starr News last week went berserk, describing farmers from the North, demanding compensation for their crops destroyed by the army worm epidemic as people who cannot be trusted.



Despite rendering an unqualified apology after he was heavily trolled by residents of the Northern region, the Minority in Parliament led by their leader Haruna Iddrisu asked for his sacking.