CID Probes Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye Over Corruption Allegations

Related Stories The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has begun a probe into corruption allegations levelled against deputy Chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye by Kwame A Plus, a staunch supporter of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin told Moro Awudu on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Wednesday, 30 August that the CID spoke to A Plus about his allegations and working with him to get to the bottom of the matter.



“ . . The two Deputy Chiefs of Staff whom some [allegations] of corruption have been made against by A Plus, I know for a fact that yesterday the CID got in touch with A Plus and I’m sure whatever documentation, whatever evidence he has to back up his claims, if he has them, certainly he would have to submit them to the CID but at least this should tell us that we have a president who is not ready to condone any act of impropriety but at the end of the day, will also not condone any act of defamation against any of his people,” Mr Arhin said.



He also mentioned that similar actions were being taken by the CID concerning certain corruption allegations made by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.



“In the case of Hon Kennedy Agyapong, I know that on Friday, I think he himself even said it on radio that he has been contacted by the CID with regards to some allegations he has made. And he made it clear on radio himself that he has tendered the documentation to that effect. The CID definitely are going to investigate it and whatever be the case I’m sure the results of it will be made public.”