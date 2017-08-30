A Plus Apologises To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Musician and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame A Plus, has apologised to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the way and manner he accused two government appointees of being corrupt.



A Plus has been engaged in a war of words with Mr John Jinapor and his colleague, Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, for the past few days.



He has accused the two presidential staffers of corruption and described them as “arrogant fools”. The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has since begun a probe into those corruption allegations.



He took to social media to make these accusations against the two appointees of President Akufo-Addo.



But speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning show on Wednesday, August 30, A Plus said: “There were certain language that I used that was very wrong, not to the president but to the people I was referring to.



“We have to try as much as possible to be civil in our dealings with everybody, you can make your case without using certain language and so in terms of how I put it, not what I put out, the president has asked for an investigations.



“How I put it, I have apologised to the president for the method and the people themselves for the language that I used but the substance of the accusation remains.”