Trainee Teachers To Receive GH¢204 Allowance Monthly

Related Stories Close to 45,000 teachers trained across the 41 training colleges are expected to receive GHS 204 allowance beginning September 2017.



The total allowance for each student is GHS 400, but GHS 196 which comprises trainees’ utilities, feeding and other agreed deductibles, will go straight to Colleges of Education through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE).



The GHS 204 will be disbursed by the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to the students, payable for two semesters of every academic year.



This was contained in a letter from the Ministry of Education to the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana (TTAG) in July 2017.



Source: Classfmonline