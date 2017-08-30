Corrupt Claims: I Am Ready To Provide Evidence – A Plus

Related Stories Controversial Musician Kwame A Plus has indicated his readiness to provide evidence to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Criminal and Investigative Department (CID) over his corrupt claims against the two Deputies Chief of Staff.



He believes the evidence will aid the police in their investigations and the President’s quest in fighting corruption.



He said he has apologised for his comments against the two deputies Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, but still stands by his stance that the two are corrupt.



A Plus added that he apologised over the language used and not the substance of the matter.



He further apologised to the President Akufo-Addo praising him for calling for an investigation into the allegation.



‘You expect that if I felt that something is going on, I went and physically attacked them, it will be right?, no it won’t be right that is not how you run a country, I have said on this show that there are certain language that I used that was very wrong not to the President of course.



‘I mean not directing at the President but to the people that I was referring to, you have to try as much as possible to be civil, you can make your case without using certain language, so in terms of how I put it and not what I put, the President has asked for an investigation, that is what I am going to do, I have apologised to that, I have apologised to the people themselves and the President for the method I used. I think that we don’t have to use certain language, I feel that they are corrupt, that is why I am going to give evidence,’ he said on Joy morning show.



A Plus in a Facebook post described the two deputies as ‘corrupt fools’ asking why the President Akufo-Addo appointed them.



The controversial musician who transports petroleum products from Bulk Oil Storage Transport (BOST) depots to some parts of the country fails to tell the name, executives and shareholders of his company.



‘I got this opportunity when we (NPP) came into power, I don’t want to tell other businesses my company is doing, I can’t be worried about what people think,’ he said