I'm Still Waiting For Exton Cubic Documents - Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has stated that he is yet to receive requested documents covering operations of Exton Cubic Group Limited at its bauxite concession at Nyinanhini.



The Minister, weeks ago seized equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners (E&P) which has been subcontracted by Exton Cubic Group arguing that he was not properly briefed about their operations in the area which is under his jurisdiction.



He vowed not to return the equipment to E&P owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama until he receives documents from the Lands and Natural Resources Minister Peter Amewu.



Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkra, he said he was not interested in the series of demonstrations and talks against him insisting that he will release the equipment if he gets the documents.



"I still haven’t received the documents I requested, so I am not bothered about either demonstrations or press conferences. Until I receive the documents, I am not releasing the equipment until I get the documents I am asking for. If they provide the documents today, we will talk, until then, they can forget it," he stated.



He said he is not moved by the Chiefs of Nyinanhini’s declaration of support for Ibrahim Mahama to continue to mine because is their son.



"I am from Bosomtwe, does it mean the Lake is mine?, I rest my case," he said.