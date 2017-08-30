Labour Union Representatives On SSNIT Board Incompetent – Abraham Koomson

Related Stories The competence of representatives of Labour Unions on the board of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has been called into question.



According to the General Secretary of the Textile, Garment and Leather Employees’ Union (TEGLU), Abraham Koomson, their representatives lack the financial knowledge to be able to scrutinize any financial transaction brought to the SSNIT Board.



His comment follows a statement by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) warning SSNIT that acts that will put the nation’s pension scheme in Jeopardy will not be tolerated.



While welcoming investigations into the procurement of a 72 million dollar operational business suite the TUC is also demanding that the report from the findings is made public.



A statement signed by Secretary General of TUC Dr. Yaw Baah after a steering committee meeting that deliberated extensively on the numerous scandals at SSNIT added that labour union is, therefore, awaiting the outcome of the audit before taking any further action but assures that together with other representatives of Labour on the SSNIT Board funds of workers will be protected.



But on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Abraham Koomson said the TUC cannot absorb itself from blame.



He indicated that, if they had elected competent people on the SSNIT Board, they would have raised the red flag when $72 million of workers money was being used to procure a mere Operational Business Suite (OBS) software for the state pensions trust.



“Labour Union representative on the SSNIT Board are not financial competent enough to subject any contract to scrutiny” he added.



Abraham Koomson called for a total overhaul of SSNIT if we want to save if from total collapse.



“SSNIT has collapsed and we are already old so it is the young generation who will suffer. If we want SSNIT to work against, then it should be overhauled” he added.