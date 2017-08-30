NAB Warns Students Against Enrolling In ‘Fake’ Schools

Related Stories The National Accreditation Board (NAB) has warned students to be cautious in seeking admission into universities across the country.



NAB gave the warning because reports of students, especially Senior High School (SHS) leavers across Ghana and the West Africa sub-region, getting admission to unaccredited universities and colleges in Ghana continue to make the headlines in the local media.



In the latest notice signed by NAB Executive Secretary, Kwame Dattey, the accreditation body urged all stakeholders, especially parents and potential students, to always ascertain the accreditation status of institutions and their programmes before they apply and enroll in them.”



“This can be done from the Board’s office or visiting its website www.nab.gov.gh,” it added.



NAB said that “failure to do this may cause a lot of embarrassment or hardship to an applicant either in the immediate or foreseeable future. Please not that the Board cannot be held responsible if this advice goes unheeded.”



“Parents, students and the general public are hereby encouraged to visit the NAB website www.nab.gov.gh for the list of accredited tertiary education institutions and their approved programmes in Ghana,” it stressed.