Rattray Park ‘Dancing’ Fountain Shut Down Over Stolen Operating Software

The Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi's most popular recreation centre, Rattray Park's 'dancing fountain' has been closed down following the theft of a USB drive containing its operating software.



The fountain which is the park’s major attraction has seized working for over a month, a situation which has seen parts of its components rusting.



Two persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the theft.



Many who have visited the park have expressed their disappointment as the ‘dancing fountain' was the reason for their visit to one of Ghana’s most beautiful and patronised leisure centres.



“I’ve travelled very far to this place only to be told that the fountain for which reason I came here is not functional. I’m really disappointed because I needed pictures from the ‘dancing fountain’ to show to my friends abroad. Anna told Kasapafmonline.com.



Emmanuel, another visitor on his part said: “The authorities must to do everything possible within their means to get the fountain working again so that they don’t lose revenue, lots of people come here with the expectation of seeing the much talked about the fountain.”



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly spent a whopping $4.4 million to construct the city’s modern amusement centre, the Rattray Park.



The Rattray Park, Kumasi City which was commissioned on June 19, 2015, by President John Dramani Mahama with the support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has become the preferred choice for outdoor relaxation for many residents.



Attractions at the facility include the ‘dancing’ fountain which responds to music in its immediate environment. It is believed to be the biggest and most beautiful amusement park in West Africa, and comes with an artificial lake and a restaurant.