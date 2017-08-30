Akufo-Addo’s Corruption Fight is ‘1-Allegation, 1-Investigation’ - Eugene Arhin

Related Stories The Akufo-Addo-led government will call for investigations into any allegation of corruption made against any official, the Director of Communications at the Presidency has said.



“We are not going to allow any single case of corruption [allegation] to be swerved under the carpet,” Eugene Arhin told TV3’s Martin Asiedu-Dartey on Midday Live on Wednesday.



There have been fresh corruption allegations levelled against deputy chiefs of staff Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor by musician and New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer A-Plus.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as per his resolve to fight corruption, Mr Arhin maintains, personally directed the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to look into the latest allegations. He had made his resolve known during last weekend’s 25th National Delegates’ Conference of the NPP.



“I have given instructions to the law enforcement agencies to investigate everyone of the allegations,” he told NPP’s delegates, adding a caveat that “persons who make these corruption allegations must prepare to prove them to get to the bottom of the assertions”.



The Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House reiterated on TV3 that if there are a thousand allegations made against any appointee of President Akufo-Addo’s, all will be investigated.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo takes very seriously every allegation made against any appointee. “It should tell us that the era of people making allegations of corruption against people without evidence is over.”



He said the two presidential staffers, against whom the fresh allegations have been made, are ready to answer questions if invited by the CID. “They are going about their normal duties,” he said about their demeanor on Wednesday.