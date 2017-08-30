'I Got BOST Deal Not Because I'm NPP' - A Plus

Related Stories Musician Kwame A Plus has denied speculation that he got a contract with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company limited (BOST) because he is a staunch supporter of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He told Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, 30 August that his political affiliation had nothing to do with the fuel haulage contract.



A Plus, however, revealed on Accra-based Joy FM the same day that his company HT Global Group was denied contracts on several occasions during the tenure of the Mahama administration because he was a member of the NPP.



In his view, the Akufo-Addo administration is reversing the trend by making sure local contractors, irrespective of their political affiliation, get contracts.



“We [HT Global Group] have been in existence for some time now, more than two years. I had to take the opportunity and there is nothing wrong with that,” A Plus told Kojo Yankson on the Joy Super Morning Show.



“The President at the inauguration said there is so much money to be made in the private sector … and everybody must go out there and look for them. I am even looking for more and I am working hard,” he added.



When asked whether these opportunities were not available to him during the NDC administration, he said: “You think the NDC was going to give it to me? No.”



“We are in power and they [NDC members] are doing their business. Most people are angry because we have allowed them to run their businesses because when we were in opposition, there was no way they were going to give to us. Now you can’t even tell Nana Addo that this person is NDC, he will ask you, if he is NDC so he shouldn’t eat?”